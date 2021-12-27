More Snow Likely on Tuesday for St. Cloud , Then Bitter Cold

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.

