Spiderman Dominates Box Office

2014 was an interesting year for the Hercules brand. Two films came out surrounding the well-known hero, one of them featured Dwayne Johnson and grossed over $200 million worldwide. However, the first one to come out was a January picture, The Legend of Hercules, with Twilight alum Kellan Lutz. It follows the title character, who’s exiled by his father after the discovery of forbidden love. Hercules is sold into slavery and the strongman endures plenty of battles and death matches to fight his way out of his new kingdom. Not surprisingly, The Legend of Hercules was met with terrible reviews and currently dawns an abysmal 5% score on rotten tomatoes. However, the film failed to recoup back its $70 million price tag; Opening the weekend with less than $10 million and finished off its run with $61.30 million. So, what happened? Hercules is a notable intellectual property by mainstream audiences; thus, the buzz should’ve been higher for the Kellan Lutz vehicle. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasoning behind the financial failure of The Legend of Hercules.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO