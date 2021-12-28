ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spiderman Dominates Box Office

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you or your kids have seen the latest Spiderman movie, you are among the many who have helped it...

butlerradio.com

thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

New Spider-Man Film Breaks Box Office Records in Historic Moment for Box Office Recovery

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is celebrating a record-breaking box office debut with the third highest grossing domestic box office opening of all time. The film earned $253 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S during its debut. Overseas, the film grossed $334.2 million. The film’s global total sits at $587.2 million, the No. 3 global opening ever – all amid rising concerns and closures from the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
MOVIES
No Film School

The Pandemic Box Office Defeated Everyone... Until Now

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes highest-grossing 2021 movie in just one weekend. The pandemic has crushed the box office almost to dust. It looked like there was no home when movies like James Bond's latest outing No Time to Die underperformed, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story struggled to find an audience willing to show up for it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home is having one of the biggest opening weekends ever despite spikes in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $125 million on its first day, the second-highest opening day in box officer history behind only Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. The film is estimated to earn $253 million in its opening weekend, That's the third-best opening weekend of all times, behind Avengers: Endgame ($357 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($257 million). No Way Home's success largely comes from the excitement among fans due to rumors of surprise appearances by past Spider-Man actors. Still, critics have reviewed the film positively. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Box Office Webs Up Second Best Opening Of All Time With $121M

While we'll have to wait and see how theaters fair over the next couple of weeks, it looks like - so far - Omicron has proven an easy foe for Spidey to wrangle. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly anticipated threequel to Tom Holland's Spidey storyline featuring an all-star ensemble of returning villains, scored big at the box office despite fears over the emergent variant: its $121.5 million opening day is the second-highest of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (but, remarkably, ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Legend of Hercules Bombed At The Box Office

2014 was an interesting year for the Hercules brand. Two films came out surrounding the well-known hero, one of them featured Dwayne Johnson and grossed over $200 million worldwide. However, the first one to come out was a January picture, The Legend of Hercules, with Twilight alum Kellan Lutz. It follows the title character, who’s exiled by his father after the discovery of forbidden love. Hercules is sold into slavery and the strongman endures plenty of battles and death matches to fight his way out of his new kingdom. Not surprisingly, The Legend of Hercules was met with terrible reviews and currently dawns an abysmal 5% score on rotten tomatoes. However, the film failed to recoup back its $70 million price tag; Opening the weekend with less than $10 million and finished off its run with $61.30 million. So, what happened? Hercules is a notable intellectual property by mainstream audiences; thus, the buzz should’ve been higher for the Kellan Lutz vehicle. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasoning behind the financial failure of The Legend of Hercules.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Christmas Box-Office Looks Good… For Spidey

Seven new films are arriving from today to battle it out at the box-office for the Christmas holiday, with none expected to come close to knocking Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” off its perch. On Monday, ‘Spidey’ collected a major $37 million domestically and $41.2 million...
MOVIES
foxla.com

Back to the Box Office

2021 was the year Americans went back to theaters. Amanda Salas breaks down some of the year's biggest movies.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Survey: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' most-anticipated blockbuster of 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-anticipated blockbuster of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango. The survey of more than 6,000 moviegoers put the Black Panther sequel -- due out November 11, 2022 -- in the top spot, followed by the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) at number two and the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman at number three.
MOVIES
MIX 107.9

Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes the Biggest Movie of the Year

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history and the film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide. The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday. Spider-Man: […]
MOVIES
Collider

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Wrangles Gargantuan $253 Million for Highest Pandemic-Era Box Office by Far

It's a number befitting of such an epic adventure of multiversal proportions: Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly-anticipated latest installment of Tom Holland's Spidey adventures, has debuted to an awe-inspiring $253 million, from 4,336 theaters across North America. That figures blows any other domestic open during the pandemic out of the water, the erstwhile greatest hit being Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which scored a comparably measily $90 million (but no one tell Venom we said that).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Heading To Over Half Billion At Domestic Box Office Today

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the gift that keeps on giving, raked in an estimated $25.4M on Monday at 4,336 theaters, off 23% from Sunday’s $33.2M, which puts the MCU title at $495.8M in U.S. and Canada. For sure, Spider-Man: No Way Home will click past the half billion mark stateside today; our sources believing a $750M final domestic is possible, which would yield a $610M net profit after all ancillaries. We’ll update you once studios file their official numbers this AM. This morning’s report is based off industry early estimates. For the second Monday of a big Christmas blockbuster, No Way Home files behind 2016’s Rogue...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Sony Pictures Film Ever

After less than two weeks in theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” quickly became the third biggest opening weekend ever and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, despite opening amidst COVID-19 spikes and not yet being released in China, Japan, and a few other countries.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Dominates Weekend Box Office with $23M Opening

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen prequel film enjoyed a truly successful opening weekend!. There is little doubt that fans were eager to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters. So it's no surprise that the highly anticipated prequel film has turned into a box office success last weekend. The anime movie has brought in an awesome $23 million on its first three days of release!
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Christmas movie box office sees 'Spider-Man' strength, but plenty of flops

U.S. movie theaters saw what best be described as a mixed Christmas weekend at the box office as the latest Spider-Man film continued to set milestones, but other notable releases sputtered with moviegoers. Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of giving up its top spot among movies currently in...
MOVIES

