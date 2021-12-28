ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Innocent bystander shot to death at NC music venue, sheriff’s office says

By Patrick Zarcone
 1 day ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was believed to be an innocent bystander was shot to death at a music hall in Wilson County Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at Evolution Music Hall, located at 4610 U.S. Highway 301 South at approximately 1:30 a.m.

It was reported that a fight occurred at the event and a person was shot. Once at the scene, deputies located a victim, 29-year-old Precious Vernetta Dyer, of Greenville, dead from a gunshot wound.

Dyer is believed to have been an innocent bystander who had no part in any altercation or fight while at the music venue, the sheriff’s office said.

The case is still under investigation and officials said no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation could be a lengthy one due to the large number of people who were in attendance at the event and were at the crime scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who attended the event and has any information to contact them at (252) 237-2118.

