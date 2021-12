MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front will bring a chance for some strong to severe storms in parts of Middle GA today. It was another cloudy and warm morning to kick things off across the Peach State. The warmth and humidity of the current pattern moved in over Christmas weekend and will not leave until after the New Year begins. All these days of warmth have led to a bit of an unstable atmosphere heading into this afternoon. The good news is the system is overall quite disorganized, and the main threat for severe weather is off to the northwest.

MACON, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO