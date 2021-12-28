ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn,...

FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Accused of Making Threatening Phone Calls

A Geneva mas has been arrested after making threatening phone calls. The Geneva Police Department reports the Monday arrest of Johnathan Jones for allegedly threatening physical harm against another over the phone as a result of a domestic incident. Jones faces a felony charge of aggravated family offense and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated harassment.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Stealing Car on Monday Arrested for Burglary on Tuesday

The Bath man that was released from police custody following his arraignment for allegedly stealing a car on Monday was arrested Tuesday on burglary charges. State Police arrested Clifford Hurd for allegedly damaging a room at Wishing Well Motel in Bath. He was also charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property and was being held at the Steuben County Jail.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Arrested for Alleged Theft of Over $50k in Machine Parts

An Arcadia man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over 50,000 dollars in steel machine parts and equipment. State Troopers report the arrest of Ronald Cassidy after an investigation into the reported theft of equipment from the Dolomite Sand and Gravel property in the Town of Arcadia. Cassidy was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Police Acquiring New Body-Worn Cameras

Thanks in part to a federal grant, some additional body-worn cameras will be heading to the Auburn Police Department. City Clerk Chuck Mason said Auburn applied for monies from a federal program earlier this year. Mason said the desire to add additional cams was a result of feedback it received...
AUBURN, NY
City
Auburn, NY
City
New York City, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Auburn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Torturing Dog

A Bath man has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on torturing and injuring an animal charges. Andrew Hatter is accused of repeatedly striking a dog the day after Christmas. Hatter was released following his arraignment. There was no word on the condition of the dog or...
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Parole Again Denied for Amber Brockway Murderer

Parole has again been denied for Joshua Horein, the man convicted of killing 15-year old Amber Brockway in Watkins Glen 21 years ago. Horein, who is now 37, was sentenced to 20-years-to-life after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge in 2001 for the killing of his classmate in August of 2000.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Arrested After Cornell Dumpster Fire

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a December 23 fire at Cornell. Fingerlakes1 reports university police arrested Paul Elsner Thursday afternoon after he allegedly set fire to a dumpster on campus. Elsner is expected in court at a later date to answer his charge of criminal mischief. Get...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Injured in Barrington Rollover Accident

A Rochester man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after his car rolled over several times on Gravel Run Road in the town of Barrington. An investigation determined 23-year old Erik Hoyt was driving southwest when his car went off the northeast side of the road. The car entered the ditch and then re-entered the roadway, where it rolled over several times before coming to rest on its wheels.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Vehicle Strikes Telephone Pole, Driver Arrested for DWI in Walworth

A Rochester man was arrested in the Town of Walworth on Christmas morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to the scene of a vehicle striking a telephone pole around 1:30am with the driver fleeing the scene on foot. Christopher Santiago-Adams was arrested by deputies for driving the car while drunk. He faces multiple charges from the incident.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Camper Fire Slows Thruway Traffic In Seneca County

A 78-year-old Georgia woman was driving along the New York State Thruway Monday morning when she suddenly saw flames inside her camper. State Police say Judy Tolbert, was traveling east in the Town of Tyre near the Waterloo Exit when the fire started. She quickly pulled over to the side of the interstate and got out of the vehicle.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Aggravated Family and Criminal Mischief Charges

A 37-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated family and criminal mischief charges. Steven Knight’s arrest was the result of an investigation stemming from a physical family trouble in the town of Phelps. Knight was found to have committed the offense of criminal obstruction of breathing while having a previous conviction of sexual misconduct from April 5, 2018. The alleged physical incident was also in the presence of two 4-year old children. Knight was also found to have damaged the victim’s property in the amount of $768.00.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Punching Woman, Taking her Car

A domestic incident caused the arrest of a Sodus Man Christmas Eve. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Christopher Bell just before midnight, Friday. He is alleged to have punched a woman in the face, then stole her phone and drove off in her vehicle. Bell is expected in Sodus town court at a later date.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Defendant in 2019 Auburn Murder Has Sentencing Delayed

The sentencing for one of the men who admitted to having a role in the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole in Auburn has been pushed back to February. The Citizen reports the delay is due to a pre-sentence investigation for Tyree Anglin being ordered Thursday by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. When pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter back in June, Anglin told the court the killing of Poole was the end result of a robbery gone bad.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Naples Man Killed in Monday Night Yates County MVA

A Naples man was killed in a one-car accident Monday night on Phelps Road in the town of Potter. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year old Timothy Decker was trapped inside of his vehicle after it went off the road and struck a tree in the area of Flint Creek Campground. After Decker was extricated from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
NAPLES, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

