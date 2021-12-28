Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant
On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn,...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn,...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0