Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

A 37-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated family and criminal mischief charges. Steven Knight’s arrest was the result of an investigation stemming from a physical family trouble in the town of Phelps. Knight was found to have committed the offense of criminal obstruction of breathing while having a previous conviction of sexual misconduct from April 5, 2018. The alleged physical incident was also in the presence of two 4-year old children. Knight was also found to have damaged the victim’s property in the amount of $768.00.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO