Accidents

Man critically ill after head-on crash in Borders

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is critically ill after two cars were involved in a head-on crash in the Scottish Borders. The accident involving a southbound red Seat Ibiza and a northbound black Seat Ibiza, happened...

www.bbc.com

Payson Roundup

Man killed in crash on Airport Road

A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man’s vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road. When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle...
PAYSON, AZ
WSAZ

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Monday morning in a head-on crash near Lavalette has been released. William Hodge, 34, of Genoa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Hodge was driving north of state Route 152...
LAVALETTE, WV
blackchronicle.com

2 Oklahomans die in vehicle crash, another in critical condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday. Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCCI.com

Woman in critical condition after major crash in Appanoose County

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities confirm one woman was seriously injured after a crash in Appanoose County on Monday morning. The Appanoose County Sheriff's said 29-year-old Samantha Castillo was rounding a curve on Highway 2 near Chariton River when her car went into a ditch. It hit a tree and rolled, landing upside down in 3 feet of water.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man dies after crashing head-on into ambulance transporting patient in Bullhead City

The driver of a car that crashed into an ambulance vehicle Tuesday morning in the area of Bullhead Parkway, north of Silver Creek Road, is dead. According to Bullhead City Police Department, it was reported that 52-year-old Christopher Wayne Cary of Bullhead City was traveling southbound on the parkway when he crossed the median and struck an AMR ambulance head on.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Driver critical after 3-vehicle crash in South Jersey

A South Jersey motorist was hospitalized in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County on Friday afternoon. A 21-year-old Franklinville man driving a car on Weymouth Road stopped at the intersection with Main Road in Franklin Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. As he proceeded into the intersection, his...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
KX News

Highway Patrol identifies critically injured man from Monday crash

12/16/21, 7:33 p.m. Highway Patrol says in a press release the man who sustained life-threatening injuries while crossing 25th Street in Fargo has been identified after running his fingerprints through an FBI database. They also thanked the public for numerous tips and calls they received. 12/14/21, 3:22 p.m. Authorities are asking for help identifying a […]
FARGO, ND
San Angelo LIVE!

Pregnant Mother and Infant In Critical Condition After Christmas Eve Crash

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A Christmas Eve crash sent a pregnant mother and her one-year-old daughter to the hospital late Friday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman, her husband, and child were traveling in a black GMC Sierra when a white Cadilac Escalade disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the passenger side of the truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Seven arrests after woman died in Poole crash

Seven people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts in Poole, Dorset, at about 21:46 GMT on Sunday. Dorset Police said...
ACCIDENTS
KDRV

One dead after head on icy highway crash

KLAMATH CO., Ore. - A head on collision in Klamath County on Wednesday resulted in the death of one person and serious injuries for five others. The crash happened at 5:30 pm on highway 97 near the Klamath Marsh, north of Chiloquin. According to police, a silver Honda Odyssey was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Elderly driver dies three days after lorry crash

A pensioner has died three days after the car he was driving was in collision with a lorry.The 70-year-old man, who has not been named, died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday.The crash happened on the A71 eastbound in Livingston on Bankton Road between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.His passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital but released after treatment.The man driving the lorry was not injured.Sergeant Peter Houston, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.” Read More Naomie Harris: Huge star put his hand up my skirt during auditionNo clear communication from leaders on ‘sensible behaviour’ – Covid-19 adviserJulian Assange has stroke in prison due to ‘stress over future’, fiancee says
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hindley: Woman dies six weeks after being struck by car

A woman has died almost six weeks after she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, police have said. Katherine West was struck by a Peugeot 3008 on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at about 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Her family said the 59-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother...
ACCIDENTS
wnynewsnow.com

Gerry Man Blamed For Head-On Crash Near I-86

ELLICOTT – A Gerry man is blamed for a Christmas Eve crash that sent three people to the hospital in the Town of Ellicott. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 60 near the Jamestown exit of I-86. New York State Police tell WNY News Now 32-year-old Kevin...
GERRY, NY
The Independent

Police officer spends Christmas in hospital after Glasgow car crash

A police officer has spent Christmas under the care of doctors after a Glasgow car crash saw two taken to hospital.A patrol car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge in the city centre.Two police officers in the car were taken to hospital, and one remains in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable.Nobody has been charged so far, Police Scotland said, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.A spokesman for the force said: “Inquiries are continuing after a road crash involving a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Manea: Teenager dies in car crash on road he lived on

A teenager has died after a car crash on the road he lived on. Kelso Lawrence, 19, was driving a silver Peugeot 206 when it crashed on Byall Fen Drove in Manea, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Monday. Emergency services attended the scene but the father-of-one died at the...
ACCIDENTS

