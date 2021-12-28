ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No need to panic at Chelsea over Ben Chilwell's injury

Cover picture for the articleBen Chilwell is going to need that surgery after all. Briefly, it looked as though he just might be okay to make a surprise return in January, but Chelsea can only be so lucky. Chilwell’s surgery will keep him out for the remainder of the season as the Blues prepare...

The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A loan deal for out-of-favour Lucas Digne, a cut-price swoop for Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, or recalling teenage talent Ian Maatsen... Chelsea's January options to replace Ben Chilwell after he was ruled out for the season

Chelsea are short of options at left wing-back following the news that Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Chilwell, 25, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus last month and, after initially clutching onto the possibility of avoiding it, the club has since confirmed he requires surgery to overcome the problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea put Emerson and Maatsen on notice after Chilwell decision

Chelsea are weighing up recalling players from their loans to cover the absence of knee injury victim Ben Chilwell. After some light jogging, Chelsea have been advised that the left-back goes under the knife in a bid to speed up his recovery. Chilwell is now expected to miss the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Consider Trio to Replace Ben Chilwell Following Knee Surgery

Chelsea have shortlisted three potential players to sign in the January transfer window to replace Ben Chilwell, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel lost Chilwell for at least the rest of the season after it was confirmed the 25-year-old would require knee surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November against Juventus in the Champions League.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

N’Golo Kante reveals ‘setbacks’ on road to Chelsea success

N’Golo Kante has revealed his trademark humility stems from a string of “setbacks” as a youngster trying to break into professional football.The Chelsea midfielder has earned global accolades as much for his midfield supremacy as his low-key demeanour and lifestyle.But the 30-year-old has explained how he never loses sight of his fortune to have hit the big time despite tasting rejection in his younger years.“It’s not necessarily staying humble,” Kante told Chelsea’s official website. “To get here, to join Chelsea, to join the French team, was a long journey with a lot of setbacks.“From a young age, training centres didn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell ACL surgery decision

Chelsea have confirmed media reports from earlier today that Ben Chilwell will have surgery to repair his ACL after a “conservative rehab approach” did not provide the hoped for results. For anyone’s who’s ever had or has paid attention to ACL injuries, this is unfortunately the expected outcome...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

