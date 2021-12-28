18-Year-Old Speeding Driver Critical After Hitting Pole In Plainfield: Police

South Plainfield EMS Photo Credit: South Plainfield EMS

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after hitting a utility pole Monday evening in Plainfield, authorities said.

The unidentified city resident was heading west on Watchung Avenue toward Seventh Street in a Toyota Camry when he struck the pole around 6:15 p.m., local police said in a statement.

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor.

Witnesses are urged to contact Plainfield police at 908-753-3360.

