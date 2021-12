With the purchase of the Antminer S-19 XP Miners, Marathon Digital is arguably positioning itself as one of the most dominant players in the Bitcoin mining industry. The details of the undisclosed number of Bitcoin miners purchased from Bitmain Technologies by Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have been unveiled in a new filing by the latter company lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Per the filing, Marathon Digital said the deal involved some 78,000 next-generation Antminer S-19 XP Miners, which it affirmed it will be paying a total of $879,060,000 for the devices.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO