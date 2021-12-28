Why the Pentagon Failed Another Audit

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes a 2.7 percent base pay raise for troops in 2022. “There’s a lot to be proud of in this bill,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) said in a statement after Biden signed the bill into law. “The FY22 NDAA supports a well-deserved pay raise for our service members, diversity and inclusion initiatives across our military, and the Department of Defense’s role in the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government response to the climate crisis. Ultimately, this year’s NDAA focuses on what makes our country strong: our economy, diversity, innovation, allies and partners, democratic values, and our troops.”
