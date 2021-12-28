The Best Restaurants of 2021

The following San Diego Holiday Dining Destinations are dishing up festive feasts to enjoy on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Dine at Farmer’s Bottega on December 24 or 25 and treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable dining experience. This year, the Mission Hills eatery has curated a one-of-a-kind menu featuring some of their tastiest appetizers and entrée selections. Start dinner off with the Burrata, topped with prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fig jam, and drizzled with a balsamic-white wine. Continue your experience with savory dishes including the signature Short Rib, served with herb soft polenta, tobacco onions, and a red wine reduction. With other menu favorites on the holiday roster such as the Portobello Napoleon, Linguini Arrabbiata and the Mary’s Farm Free Range Chicken, there is a dish for every palate. Farmer’s Bottega is located at 860 West Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO