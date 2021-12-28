ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Restaurants of 2021

By Adam Platt, @plattypants
Grub Street
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the last time Adam Platt distilled a year’s worth of dining out into a mouthwatering guide to the city’s restaurant scene and now, much — if not everything — has changed. Still, even in an era of unparalleled challenges, the industry continues not only to rebound but somehow, against all...

www.grubstreet.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
foxsanantonio.com

'With a side of regret': Michelin-starred restaurant review goes viral

In the restaurant industry, a Michelin star is the ultimate seal of approval. It tells potential patrons that this is a restaurant to visit, an experience not to be missed, a meal to be remembered forever. It doesn't necessarily tell you what's on the menu. Travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter found...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Neighborhood pizza restaurant Ghisallo brings the wood fire

At Ghisallo the chefs treat pizza dough like a living thing, because well it is. Their fermented dough is treated with all the care of a small child as the temperature, moisture levels, and kneading are closely monitored to keep the healthy bacteria intact and flavor packing a punch. “These...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Independent Coffee Shops in America

Over the years, the coffee shop has become much more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee on our way to work. The best ones become like second homes, with coffee and espresso drinks sourced with intention and made with care and a welcoming place to hang out and socialize, and sometimes […]
The Bold Italic

5 New Restaurants Worth Visiting Before 2021 Wraps Up

Because we could all use a hefty plate of carbs and (at least) one stiff drink before 2022. Like the year prior, 2021 has tested us all (on so many levels). So suffice to say that we’re all deserving of a treat-yo’-self gastronomic outing before the year comes to an end.
The Independent

15 best gins: Add these wonderful tipples to your home bar cart

We needn’t tell you that the world is awash in gin. Ever since the great gin renaissance of the 2010s, new brands have launched on what feels like a daily basis. Even Buckingham Palace now sells its own bottling, made from botanicals grown on the grounds.So, what makes the best gin? Like with a favourite perfume, or preferred pizza topping, it’s a deeply personal choice. Some swear it’s not gin unless it’s London Dry – bursting with resinous juniper, and earthy dried notes of coriander, angelica and liquorice. Others embrace modern gins, with exotic fruits, foraged herbs and pinky hues. While...
Eater

Nashville Food Experts Share Their Go-To Restaurants in 2021

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2021 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the Nashville restaurant scene. Today, a few Nashville food writers, editors, and chefs share their most frequented restaurants of the year. What was on your regular Nashville restaurant...
Eater

The Biggest London Restaurant Surprises in 2021

It is the tradition at Eater to end the year with a survey of friends, contributors, rovers of the industry, and professional eaters. Even a year like this one. For 2021, the group were asked 13 questions, covering the best meals and the worst tweets alongside 2022 predictions and restaurant standbys. Their answers will appear throughout this week, with responses relayed in no particular order; cut and pasted below.
disneydining.com

Dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Disney Springs features some wonderful dining options, but none are as entertaining and delicious as Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in The Landing area. The full-service restaurant brings the liveliness of an authentic Irish pub to life with charming décor, mouthwatering cuisine, and live entertainment every single day.
urbanmatter.com

Best Restaurants For a Dine-In Christmas Feast in Chicago

You know how the holidays go. You either want to stay home or you want to get all dolled up and enjoy a unique experience. Well. We’ve brought you the ultimate guide for Christmas takeouts, so we figured we shouldn’t miss out on dine-in, either. So, this list is for those who are looking to enjoy a Christmas feast in Chicago in person, with style.
Houston Chronicle

Houston restaurant critic Alison Cook names the 20 best dishes of 2021

We seem to have made it through the second weirdest year in Houston dining history, a little bit worse for wear but still kicking. What a rollercoaster 2021 turned out to be in the restaurant world. Dire winter COVID numbers gave way to the vaccinated spring — and a few brief, heady months into the summer, when dining in came clinking and chattering back to life. Then came Delta, and now Omicron, and more uncertainty as we head into a new year.
sandiegofoodfinds.com

Holiday Dining Destinations

The following San Diego Holiday Dining Destinations are dishing up festive feasts to enjoy on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Dine at Farmer’s Bottega on December 24 or 25 and treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable dining experience. This year, the Mission Hills eatery has curated a one-of-a-kind menu featuring some of their tastiest appetizers and entrée selections. Start dinner off with the Burrata, topped with prosciutto di parma, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fig jam, and drizzled with a balsamic-white wine. Continue your experience with savory dishes including the signature Short Rib, served with herb soft polenta, tobacco onions, and a red wine reduction. With other menu favorites on the holiday roster such as the Portobello Napoleon, Linguini Arrabbiata and the Mary’s Farm Free Range Chicken, there is a dish for every palate. Farmer’s Bottega is located at 860 West Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103.
Eater

The Wharf’s Mexican Standby Mi Vida Will Add Two D.C. Locales Next Year

Fueled by the success of its flashy flagship on the Wharf, Mexican hotspot Mi Vida will triple down in D.C. with a fresh pair of locations in 2022. A Logan Circle outpost is scheduled to open next spring in Matchbox’s vacated address (1901 14th Street NW). Mi Vida Penn Quarter will follow in the fall in the cavernous Capital One Arena-adjacent space that formerly housed D.C.’s long-running Rosa Mexicano (575 7th Street NW). Each high-profile corner, sized around 10,000 square feet, will get Mi Vida-styled makeovers.
Boston

What will 2022’s restaurant scene look like? Here’s what local restaurateurs are saying.

"Hardships tend to bring about innovative change," said Lydia Reichert, co-owner of Jinny's Pizzeria. It’s almost impossible to look into the future and see what 2022 holds for Boston’s restaurant scene. With the recent introduction of the omicron variant, it feels like a repeat of last winter, as COVID-19 cases surge and restaurants began contemplating hibernation — or even permanent closure.
thedcpost.com

Best Taco Places in Washington DC: Top Five Restaurants

When you are craving a good taco in the DMV area, whether as a resident or a visitor, you shouldn’t eat at just a random restaurant that makes tacos. We have listed our favorites that are located in the nation’s capital for you to have the most amazing taco experience. These are the best taco places in Washington, DC in our opinion.
