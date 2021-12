Police in Japan are investigating whether a fire that claimed the lives of at least 27 people in an eight-storey building at a busy shopping district in the city of Osaka on Friday morning was a result of arson.Officers were searching for a man in his fifties or sixties, who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. They are also trying to determine whether the suspect is among those who died.The fire started on the fourth floor of the building at the Kitashinchi entertainment district near Osaka station.It was mostly extinguished in 30...

