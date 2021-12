However, Argo Blockchain may not make it as one of the top five in the coming year, according to Fidelity. The UK arm of financial services company Fidelity Investments had reported that customers are more interested in trading shares of the world-leading crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain (LON: ARB). According to the report by Fidelity Investments, shares of Argo Blockchain are among the most raided stocks by Fidelity Investments customers over the last 12 months. Despite being a much younger and smaller company, the crypto mining firms stood strong among the top 5 most traded stocks by patrons of Fidelity Investments in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO