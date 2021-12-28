Coatesville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Darrell Thomas, a 37-year-old male from Oxford, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 29, 2021, at 4:33 pm, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Route 1 northbound, just south of Jennersville Road (Route 796), Penn Township, Chester County. It was related through local law enforcement that a red-in-color Ford sedan was being operated by an individual with multiple active arrest warrants. Due to a heavy window tint of the vehicle in question, the demographics of the individual(s) inside were unknown. After lights and siren were activated for ½ mile, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the driver fled on foot. The driver, identified as Darrell Thomas, was found shortly after and subsequently arrested.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO