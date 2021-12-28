ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Juan M. Ramon-Ramirez, age 30, of Coatesville, on drug charges. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:44 p.m., in the 900 block...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 3

ME N ALL IT WILL BE
1d ago

So I dont get it..A Hispanic Male was detained why? They don't say he was pulled over driving..What was the reason they approached him? Is this another case of profiling? It's sad because I know for sure that MANY MANY ppl who aren't racially profiled get away with so much just because they arent black or brown.. I had a white guy once tell me that he passed by a car pulled over by cops while he had 10 pounds of weed in the trunk. This is why the prisons make up mostly minorities because they are targeted more.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wanted Woman Arrested in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Police announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jennifer Lynch of Oxford, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on December 18, 2021, at 7:55 PM, Oxford Police ran license plates along the 200 block of S. Third Street, and were alerted to an active arrest warrant. Officers confirmed the warrant and arrested Jennifer Lynch, who was released to a Pennsylvania Constable and transported to Chester County Prison.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Fugitive Arrested in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Sara Millay after confirming an active arrest warrant in Philadelphia. Authorities state that on December 26, 2021, at 9:31 PM, Oxford Police conducted a traffic stop along the unit block N. Third Street for a driver without a valid license. Upon records check of the passenger, Officers discover that Sara Millay had an active warrant from Philadelphia. Oxford Police transported Millay to the Pennsylvania State Police to be LiveScan and warrant confirmed. Officers then transported Millay to Chester County Prison to be held for Philadelphia County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Wilmington, Loaded Handgun Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on December 20 at approximately 6:20 p.m. members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 1300 block of B Street. Police made contact with a passenger, 28-year-old Kimon Burton-Roberson. Officers learned that Burton-Roberson had several outstanding capiases after he initially gave officers a false name. He was taken into custody without incident and following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, and 5 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Newark Teen and Adult Arrested for Possession of Handgun, Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man and juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on December 16 at approximately 6:33 p.m. officers on proactive patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 500 block of West 7th Street. Police made contact with 21-year-old Jermaine Washington-Loper and a 16-year-old male juvenile, both of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun and 2 grams of marijuana. Police took both suspects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
Coatesville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennett Square, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Charged in August Homicide in New Holland

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and New Holland Borough of Police Department announced recent developments in the investigation of the death of 65-year-old Nora Sanchez in the 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland, Lancaster County occurring in August. Robert Edward Boddy, 43,...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Child

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Lancaster man recently plead guilty to the rape of a child and 24 additional sexual offenses regarding charges filed in 2011. Oneximo Mendez, 50, will serve 12 ½ to 25 years in prison regarding sexual contact...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating B Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday, December 29, at approximately 4:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of B Street. Authorities state that Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police also located a 20-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Authorities also report that this incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Connection With September Murder

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a September 2021 murder. Authorities state that on September 25, 2021, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson, succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyChesCo

Wanted Oxford Man Arrested After Fleeing State Police

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Darrell Thomas, a 37-year-old male from Oxford, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 29, 2021, at 4:33 pm, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Route 1 northbound, just south of Jennersville Road (Route 796), Penn Township, Chester County. It was related through local law enforcement that a red-in-color Ford sedan was being operated by an individual with multiple active arrest warrants. Due to a heavy window tint of the vehicle in question, the demographics of the individual(s) inside were unknown. After lights and siren were activated for ½ mile, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the driver fled on foot. The driver, identified as Darrell Thomas, was found shortly after and subsequently arrested.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested in West Chester for Stolen Vehicle

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Artelia Roane, 40 years old, from Wilmington, Delaware. Authorities state that on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Officers received notification of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington Pike in the area of E Street Rd. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and confirm it was in fact stolen from Hertz Rental out of Wilmington, Delaware. The driver, identified as Artelia Roane, was subsequently arrested without incident and charged with receiving stolen property, and transported to Chester County Prison. The suspect’s arraignment hearing was on December 16, 2021. Bail was set at 10% of $10,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Grinch Strikes in the Grand Oak Neighborhood of East Goshen

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities state that on December 22, 2021, at around 1130pm, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Grand Oak Lane, East Goshen Township, for a suspicious condition. An alert resident observed the attached pictured suspect who was wearing dark clothing and possible “Jordan Brand” sneakers cross their yard close enough for their security camera to activate.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wedding Ring Stolen on Death Bed, State Police Seek Answers

PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating a theft. Authorities state that on November 21, between the hours of 1:12 pm and 10:10 pm, an unknown person stole the wedding ring of a 96-year-old male on his death bed in Penn Township, Chester County. The ring is described at being solid 18 karat gold, with no markings or designs, and an approximate value of $800. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Man Is Dead After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian. Authorities state that on December 23 at approximately 6:55 p.m., a 36-year-old male pedestrian was crossing West 2nd Street at Broom Street when he was struck by a black Dodge Magnum that was traveling west on West 2nd Street. The vehicle fled the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy