The Kia Stinger has been around for the better part of four years and has revolutionized the way people look at the Kia brand. Most would never have imagined that this humble Korean manufacturer would ever be capable of building a luxury sport sedan that serves as actual competition for German rivals, yet here it is. Styled as a distinctive liftback sedan, the Stinger offers both style and practicality and packs a mean punch too. For 2022, the base model gets a larger 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing more power and torque, but the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 368 horsepower and 376 lb-ft remains the most potent option with a small power bump.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO