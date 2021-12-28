ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Deadly head-on crash in Wayne County

By Hannah Goetz
 1 day ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened Monday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene along Rt. 152 in Lavalette, just before 11 A.M.

According to Troopers, 34-year-old William Hodge of Genoa, was traveling north when he crossed the centerline striking 37-year-old Molly Seidler of Huntington head on.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

