One person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot after a robbery in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the person was shot after a home was robbed around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive.
| Get Breaking News in your inbox →
No information about a suspect was given at the time.
The unidentified victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center in unknown condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0