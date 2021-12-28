ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

One person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUXtd_0dXOfSSe00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot after a robbery in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the person was shot after a home was robbed around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox

No information about a suspect was given at the time.

The unidentified victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center in unknown condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

No one hurt in Dayton hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver of a car that struck a van in Dayton fled the scene after the crash Tuesday. The crash happened around 10:30 am Tuesday on W. Third Street at Robert Drive. No one was hurt in the crash, but the driver of the van that was hit told 2 NEWS […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Owensby files new lawsuit against Dayton, two officers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A paraplegic man who was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Dayton has filed a new lawsuit against the City of Dayton and two police officers. Clifford Owensby filed a lawsuit Wednesday that claims the officers used excessive force and unlawfully arrested him. It also claims the officers […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Dayton Strong’ heart taken down for cleaning, relocation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after the Oregon District shooting, the ‘Dayton Strong’ heart has come down from the front of Ned Pepper’s bar, but this Dayton symbol is not gone forever. On August 4, 2019, a gunman killed 9 and injured 27. After the shooting, messages of ‘Dayton Strong’ went up around the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Loveland man arrested for setting off illegal fireworks

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of mystery booms setting Miami Township residents on edge, police have arrested the man responsible for the disturbance. Mike Mills, Chief of Police for the Miami Township PD said that these booms had been the cause of hundreds of complaints, most of which were during the early evening […]
LOVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

18-year-old killed, woman seriously injured in Clark County crash

Correction: An earlier edition of this article incorrectly named one of the drivers. The drivers involved were Matthew Funk and Sharon Redmon. This issue has been corrected. CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Old Columbus Road east of […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Sleeping driver: Lanes reopen on I-70 after semi crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Travel has resumed on I-70 EB, hours after a semi crashed on I-70 Eastbound in Preble County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-crash caused minor injuries around 6:36 Wednesday morning. The semi appears to have fallen on its side on I-70 near the intersection with US 127. […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Family of 5 displaced after Huber Heights house fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire in Huber Heights Tuesday. The fire happened at 7:48 p.m. at a house in the 4600 block of Nowak Avenue. The Huber Heights Fire chief said when fire crews got to the scene there were moderate fire conditions at the front […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grandview Medical Center#Wdtn Com
WDTN

URS vans grounded by catalytic converter thefts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services has been hit by catalytic converter thefts, a loss that affects more than simple repairs. Dennis Grant, CEO of URS said that this is the second time this year the parts were stolen from their fleet of 15-passenger vans. Last time, they calculated the loss to be $2,500 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman charged with drug trafficking in Preble County

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Richmond, Indiana is in the Preble County Jail after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday 35-year-old Heather Parks of Richmond, IN was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Barron Street for a traffic […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Most Read Stories of 2021: Miami Valley News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN.com posts thousands of stories every year in an effort to be your source for local, national, weather and sports news. Here is a look at the five most clicked Miami Valley News stories in 2021: 5. 3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County Three […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Ohio National Guard members to assist Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine deployed more than 1,000 additional Ohio National Guard members to hospitals across the state Wednesday, including to Miami Valley Hospital. At 9 a.m. Thursday, 40 Ohio National Guard members will be at Miami Valley Hospital to begin orientation. “What it allows us to do is keep our clinical […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Pediatric COVID hospitalizations rising at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — COVID-19 cases among children are extremely high, and increasing. On average, about 260 children in the U.S. are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 each day. Since Christmas Day, hospitalizations at Dayton Children’s have increased significantly. “States like New York saw roughly a 400 percent or a four-fold increase, we’ve […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Tipp City man charged with murder following victim’s death

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City man who previously faced a felonious assault charge is now facing both murder and felonious assault charges. Joshua T. Kerg, 33, was arraigned on a murder charge on Monday in the Miami County Common Pleas Court. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Kerg was indicted after […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley looks back at time in office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s eight years as leader of the Gem City comes to an end, she’s taking a look back on her accomplishments in office. Following the November 2021 elections, Mayor-elect Jeffrey Mims will take over as Dayton’s new mayor in the new year. “I feel really great about […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy