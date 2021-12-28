ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in Frayser, Memphis police say

(Chalabala/iStock )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser late Monday night.

Police said they responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at Rangeline and Woodcliff Drive.

Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

