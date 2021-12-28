Man shot and killed in Frayser, Memphis police say

Snake burglar strikes: No suspect information has been released. (Chalabala/iStock )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser late Monday night.

Police said they responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at Rangeline and Woodcliff Drive.

Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

