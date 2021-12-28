Will There Be A Second Season of American Rust?

HBO recently unveiled the first poster for Euphoria season two starring Zendaya. The season premiere drops January 9, 2022. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeny, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Colman Domingo.
Sam Levinson is executive produce alongside Drake, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin (the duo who created the original Israeli series titled HOT), Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Augustine Frizzell directed the pilot and are co-executive producers. A24 Television is also producing.
Euphoria, directed by Levinson, follows Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, a drug addict...
