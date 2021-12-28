Debra Messing is mourning the loss of her "chosen" family member.

The actress, 53, took to Instagram Monday to share a series of photos with Lori Davis – the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase – along with a lengthy heartfelt message.

"I can’t believe you’re gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It’s not fair. You’re so good," the caption read. "Ours was a unique bond. Lori was my ex-partner’s ex-wife. Yes, that’s right. And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had."

"We loved each other’s children and in turn developed a beautiful friendship... It was special because it was entirely chosen," the caption continued. "She wrote a personal recommendation for my boy’s application to her college alma mater. I wrote letters for both of the girls’ as well. We rooted for each other. We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family.

Messing described Davis as "loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open (and) optimistic" and asked for prayers for her family.

"Remember, we are guaranteed nothing," she concluded the post.

Messing and Chase dated from 2011 to 2014. They costarred on the TV musical series "Smash."

Chase and Davis were married from 1998 to 2008. They share two daughters: Daisy, 22 and Gracie, 20.

Davis was also remembered by Chase's current partner, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who posted about Davis' passing on her Instagram Stories.

"I'll miss Lori," Michaelson wrote under a photo of the two of them. "She called me wife. Which was funny since she was Will, my partner's, ex-wife."

She continued, "She was kind. And funny. And silly. She was so supportive. Creative. Daring. Always a bright light in a dark room. We will miss Lori."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debra Messing mourns loss of ex-partner Will Chase's ex-wife: 'Ours was a unique bond.'