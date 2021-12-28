ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Debra Messing mourns loss of ex-partner Will Chase's ex-wife: 'Ours was a unique bond.'

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Debra Messing is mourning the loss of her "chosen" family member.

The actress, 53, took to Instagram Monday to share a series of photos with Lori Davis – the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase – along with a lengthy heartfelt message.

"I can’t believe you’re gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It’s not fair. You’re so good," the caption read. "Ours was a unique bond. Lori was my ex-partner’s ex-wife. Yes, that’s right. And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had."

"We loved each other’s children and in turn developed a beautiful friendship... It was special because it was entirely chosen," the caption continued. "She wrote a personal recommendation for my boy’s application to her college alma mater. I wrote letters for both of the girls’ as well. We rooted for each other. We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family.

Messing described Davis as "loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open (and) optimistic" and asked for prayers for her family.

"Remember, we are guaranteed nothing," she concluded the post.

Messing and Chase dated from 2011 to 2014. They costarred on the TV musical series "Smash."

Chase and Davis were married from 1998 to 2008. They share two daughters: Daisy, 22 and Gracie, 20.

Davis was also remembered by Chase's current partner, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who posted about Davis' passing on her Instagram Stories.

"I'll miss Lori," Michaelson wrote under a photo of the two of them. "She called me wife. Which was funny since she was Will, my partner's, ex-wife."

She continued, "She was kind. And funny. And silly. She was so supportive. Creative. Daring. Always a bright light in a dark room. We will miss Lori."

'My heart is broken': Reese Witherspoon mourns death of 'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée

More: Well-being check finds actress Alicia Witt's parents dead in their Massachusetts home

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debra Messing mourns loss of ex-partner Will Chase's ex-wife: 'Ours was a unique bond.'

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Debra Messing Pays Tribute To Her Ex’s Late Ex-Wife Lori Davis: ‘I Can’t Believe You’re Gone’

Debra Messing got close to Will Chase’s ex, Lori Davis, when they were dating. After Lori’s sudden death, Debra took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to write a touching tribute. Lori Davis, a stand-up comedian who was previously married to actor Will Chase, died on Dec. 26. Lori and Will shared two children together, and when the actor dated Debra Messing from 2011 to 2014, Debra developed a close relationship with the entire family — including Lori. The Will & Grace star was absolutely devastated by Lori’s passing, and mourned the loss with an Instagram tribute. She shared various photos of herself with Lori and their children, along with a lengthy message revealing her grief.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Michaelson
Person
Alicia Witt
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Will Chase
Person
Reese Witherspoon
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Mourning#Gracie#Instagram Stories
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

329K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy