ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Foodie poll: Way to the heart really is through the stomach for 3 in 4 Americans

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX5IU_0dXOeUBt00

NEW YORK — ( StudyFinds.org ) – It may be time to make an age-old adage gender neutral. A poll of 3,000 American adults reveals almost three-quarters believe the phrase, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” does ring true. When asked if this applies to themselves, 70 percent of women and 75 percent of men agree that good food wins them over.

More than half admit good food can improve their mood and 48 percent say some of their most treasured memories revolve around eating. Two in five consider themselves a “foodie,” while 43 percent feel they are a “feeder.” Similarly, people like feeding others because it brings them happiness (61%), they have a maternal or paternal instinct (44%), and they like to share their culinary creations (43%).

The memorable magic of meals

The study, commissioned by brioche experts St. Pierre Bakery and conducted by OnePoll , also finds cooking from scratch, knowing how to make something without a recipe, and not getting stressed in the kitchen are among the things that impress people about others.

Three in 10 also like it if someone knows the best spots for food in different cities. Meanwhile, just as many are impressed if a host always has food to offer their guests. On the flip side, many respondents have tried to impress others with their own great cooking skills (30%), by creating a meal out of leftovers (27%), or by discussing food with a passion (23%).

Another 38 percent believe sharing food brings people together and two in five have had food traditions passed down through their family . For 33 percent, sharing food is key to their family dynamic and 35 percent admit that food is at the heart of every family occasion. Nearly four in 10 (38%) see sharing food as a way to bring people together and the average American has four conversations a day about food.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $416 million

Global gluttony

Reflecting their love for edibles, 35 percent have received a food-themed gift, while 39 percent have been the giver of such a gift. A quarter of Americans have even set up a social media page dedicated to their passion for food and 27 percent have visited another country purely for the cuisines, with Italy, Mexico, and France the top favorites.

“The study shows just how important food is to moods, relationships and memories,” says Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre Bakery, in a statement. “Foods often bring back nostalgic experiences such as eating with family or friends , trying new cuisines for the first time, going on a first date or being on vacation or in a different city. It’s great to see how passionate the nation is about food and that the way to a person’s heart really is through their stomach.”

Memories rooted in food

The poll also asked respondents what it was that stood out about food in their fondest memories. While 58 percent say it’s the taste and 52 percent the smell, almost half the poll (43%) thinks that preparing the food with their loved ones is key to making a memory stand out.

The study also found it’s important to 78 percent that a potential partner likes food and 39 percent agree that preparing food for people is a demonstration of love.

If meeting up with a friend, relative, or date, nearly two in three (63%) admit it’s likely to involve eating and 51 percent think food is central to their gatherings with family . A third of respondents struggle to understand people who don’t get excited by food and confess that fussy eaters annoy them. More than half of Americans admit that they’re always thinking about their next meal (51%).

“Often the best feel-good moment comes from a simple home cooked meal or baked treat – and especially as the holidays approach, we can all relate to that,” adds Baker. “We’ve always believed that great food is a joy to be shared – and that’s especially true as the holidays approach. Whenever you ask someone about their favorite food, the reason for their answer is almost always linked to a treasured memory – and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Gunshot victim identifies shooter after incident in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, Dec. 23 at approximately 3:56 p.m., Columbus Police patrol officers were dispatched to Hamilton Sq. Blvd. and Bennington Creek Ln. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised officers that he...
GROVEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Foodie#Americans#Cooking#Food Drink#St Pierre Bakery#Onepoll
fox44news.com

American Scare Grounds hosts “All Through the House”

Elm Mott– The American Scare grounds hosted “All Through the House” with food, drinks, performances, a petting zoo and a Christmas themed haunted house. “We decided to try to blend both a Christmas haunt theme with traditional Christmas activities,” owner Bobby Crane said. They’ve been working...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Feeling lonely? Go for a solitary walk in the woods, science says

A little bit of Mother Nature can bring a serious dose of happiness to city dwellers, a new study has found. Feelings of loneliness can be massively alleviated by getting in contact with nature, especially for those living in dense urban environments, according to research published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
Mashed

Why We Eat Pomegranates For New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is just days away, and if you are like us, you are just starting to plan your party and map out how you will close the books on one year and ring in a new one. And, one of the most festive ways to kick-off the New Year is with food. You may already have your favorite bottle of Taittinger or Perrier-Jouët Champagne on ice, but it might surprise you to learn that beyond the must-have bubbly, there are plenty of foods associated with the New Year that are believed to bring good luck and prosperity to those who consume them, including the pomegranate.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sfarchdiocese.org

Foodie Fathers

Local priests and a brother describe their avocation for cooking and the power of shared meals. You don’t have to be especially fare-minded to notice that the story of human salvation more or less begins and ends with a meal. From the forbidden bite of an apple in the Garden of Eden, to the central role of bread and wine at the Last Supper, Christianity and food have an intrinsic link.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ricky

3 out of 5 Americans are lonely

A survey of 10,000 Americans found that 61% of them suffer from loneliness. It means that roughly 3 out of 5 Americans are lonely. Loneliness is something that many people around the world do experience often. It is not as rare as it seems. Many people go through loneliness and keep it a secret. A lot of people are shy to admit that they are lonely deep inside. Here are a few signs that you are going through deep loneliness.
thechronicle-news.com

Seedlip: The Non-Alcoholic Option for Your Dry January and Beyond

(BPT) - If you're choosing to follow a possibly over-indulgent holiday season with a dry January, you’re not alone. Last year, YouGovAmerica reported that 15% of Americans planned to participate in the Dry January challenge, whether for health reasons or just a lifestyle reset — and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. This burgeoning lifestyle is showing permanence in consumer drinking choices. Nielson saw a 315% increase in online non-alcoholic beverage sales over the past year, according to Business Insider, which analysts predict will continue through 2022. But can you enjoy socializing without sipping on seltzer water or sugary soda all evening?
DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sandiegocountynews.com

Trisha Khaleghi to lead 2022 American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has announced Trisha Khaleghi, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharp HealthCare Specialty Hospitals, as chair of the 2022 San Diego Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association, designed to increase women’s heart health...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy