Today’s Top Stories
LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door!
Today’s Headlines:
- Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman and a man is in critical condition on Sunday night.
- Five people are dead, suspect included, after a shooting spree in Denver, Co.
- 7-year-old girl was shot and killed the day after Christmas on the Westbank of New Orleans.
- Hospitals across the state are seeing steady increases in COVID patient admission.
- CDC is recommending shorter isolation periods of five days for some diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Tire landfill fire in Scott declared a fire emergency by Lafayette Mayor-President.
- Today’s Forecast: humid morning with temps in the 60s, lower 80s this afternoon.
