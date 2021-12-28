ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

By Raven Little
 1 day ago

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door!

Today’s Headlines:

What’s happening today: Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush. Today’s Headlines: One person dead and one in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night. Four people were injured in a shooting at Waffle House on N. Evangeline Throughway on Saturday. One in critical condition after being […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Historic home goes up in flames in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – A 100 year old home when up in flames in Sunset around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. The fire was so large, it could be seen several streets over. Neighbors saw a large fiery glow that lit up the night sky. “This […]
SUNSET, LA
Lafayette edges North Vermilion for 44-40 win

MAURICE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Lions faced the North Vermilion Patriots in the North Vermilion Holiday Classic on Tuesday night. The Lions led by as much as 14 in the second half, but the Patriots pulled within two under a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Lafayette hung on to win 44-40. Click […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Sen. Boudreaux presents resolution honoring trailblazing Acadiana doctor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Long-practicing Acadiana doctor and trailblazer, Dr. Ernest Kinchen Jr., was honored for all his contributions to the medical field. Louisiana State Senator Gerald Boudreaux presented Doctor Ernest Kinchen with State Resolution 110, which recognized him for a distinguished medical career in service to Louisiana’s citizens, on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Kinchen was […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Sports
LDH reports sharp increase in Omicron cases during holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 88.5% for the week ending December 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department. NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
