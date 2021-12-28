How C. P. Company Created an Icon—and Became the Grandaddy of Modern Street Style

From a young age I developed an acute love of fashion, inculcated by my mother, who sewed different colored bows on my shoes to match my outfit of the day, and inadvertently introduced me to her collection of fashion magazines, which I pored over the minute she turned her back. My mother handed over the reins of styling quite early on, with my being able to demonstrate to her that my blue resin elephant necklace and white fisherman’s Velcro sandals would complement a navy and white gingham dress. Growing up in Bangladesh, where I always felt that I didn’t quite fit, fashion became not only the way I expressed myself but a way in which I retained elements of my personality I had not surrendered for acceptance. Policing the way women and girls dress holds generationally and globally, from white American teenagers being punished for their necklines to a British Muslim teenager being punished for the length of her skirt. It also shaped much of my life, dictating not only the limitations in how I dressed but in how I lived my life.

