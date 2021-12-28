ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal collision closes southbound Highway 101 in Menlo Park

By Bay City News
 1 day ago

ENLO PARK (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway one off-ramp north at Marsh Road.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner’s office.

Menlo Park police urge motorists to avoid the area. The CHP did not provide an estimate when the roadway will reopen.

KRON4 News

Man killed in East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) – East Palo Alto police are investigating the death of a man found with gun shot wounds late Tuesday, according a news release issued by the department early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a 7:57 p.m. report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bay Road and found a 33-year-old […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

