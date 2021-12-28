These are the top stories NPR's correspondents around the world recommend from 2021

NPR's Eyder Peralta speaks to epidemiologist Michael Mina about COVID-19 home tests, how to use them, and what they do and don't tell us. This holiday season, we are all meeting up with friends and family or thinking about it. And as the omicron variant explodes across the country, getting tested before indoor gatherings is becoming almost a necessity. But many Americans say it's been complicated, if not impossible, to get your hands on at-home tests. Last week, the Biden administration announced it will ship some 500 million at home tests to homes across the country. But it's not clear how quickly those tests can be manufactured or how easy it will be for people to get and pay for them. Joining us to talk about the Biden plan and the best way to test for COVID at home is Dr. Michael Mina. He's an epidemiologist and the chief science officer at eMed, a digital service for health care and testing. Dr. Mina, thank you for joining us.

