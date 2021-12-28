ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Israel's SavorEat launches personalised plant-based 3D printed burgers

By Steven Scheer
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMEEh_0dXOdXnr00
A plant-based hamburger, cooked by a robot developed by Israeli food-tech company SavorEat is served at a restaurant in Herzliya, Israel December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Scheer

HERZLIYA, Israel Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israeli foodtech firm SavorEat (SVRT.TA) on Tuesday launched a plant-based burger system personalized to each customer, one of the first companies to use 3D printing technology to cook food.

Typically, vegan burgers from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are frozen and later cooked on a grill.

SavorEat's technology, however, are made on site by a self-contained 3D printer with three cartridges containing oils and other ingredients. Customers can choose how much fat and protein they want in each burger, which takes about six minutes to cook.

"It's a mix of innovation of meat alternative and digital manufacturing where we can also cook the product," Racheli Vizman, SavorEat's chief executive, told Reuters.

She said the firm's burgers are made with a combination of potato and chickpea and pea protein.

Demand for meat alternatives by health and environmentally conscious consumers has jumped in recent years, while alternative protein startups raised more than $3 billion in 2020.

Another Israeli company, Redefine Meat, last month started to deploy meatless whole cuts in European restaurants.

SavorEat, funded mainly by Israeli institutions and whose Tel Aviv-listed shares rose 11% on Tuesday, said its products would initially be served at a local burger chain.

The company is also collaborating with food service firm Yarzin Sela that supplies Israeli high-tech companies and forged a deal with Sodexo to serve its vegan burgers to U.S. universities.

"There is a growing segment of people called 'flexiterian' -- people that are actively trying to look for meat alternatives to reduce their meat consumption," Vizman said, citing about one-third of the U.S. population.

Oded Shoseyov, chairman and chief scientist of SavorEat, said the firm is also working on a plant-based version of a pork breakfast sausage for the U.S. market.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Burger#Vegan#Food Drink#3d#Herzliya#Israeli#Redefine Meat#European#Sodexo
Mashed

Why Whole Foods Might Not Survive 2022

While there are no immediate signs that your local Whole Foods market may be closing, the company has some definite obstacles going into the new year. Whole Foods can trace its roots back to 1978 when it started in Austin, Texas as a single store called "SaferWay" (via the official website). As the idea of healthier eating became mainstream, Whole Foods grew, and today there are more than 500 of the upscale, organic, and natural foods-focused stores in North America and the U.K., as noted on their site.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

A 3D-printed home for the holidays

Habitat for Humanity handed over keys to its first 3D-printed home to a Virginia woman and her son on Tuesday. Driving the news: The house in Williamsburg, Virginia, was built by a construction tech startup called Alquist, using a giant 3D printer. It took just 22 hours to print the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Hypebae

Naomi Osaka's Kinlò Launches Plant-Based Face and Body Oils

Kinlò, Naomi Osaka‘s skincare brand that caters to those with melanated skin, has expanded its lineup of offerings with a new Hydrating Facial Oil and Coconut Body Oil. The 100% plant-based face oil is packed with jojoba oil and olive oil containing fatty acids, which helps moisturize the skin and provide a dewy glow. Meanwhile, the body oil is also rich in fatty acids thanks to its star ingredient: coconuts. Whether you’ll opt to use it in its pure form or as a carrier oil, the moisturizing product is great for the skin, hair and nails.
SKIN CARE
Vox

The “humanewashing” of America’s meat and dairy, explained

Most meat, dairy, and eggs sold in the US come from factory farms, where animals are tightly packed together in dark, unsanitary warehouses. But you wouldn’t know it while browsing the meat, dairy, and egg aisles at the grocery store. A carton of “all natural” eggs might bear an illustration of a rustic farm; packages of chicken meat are touted as “humanely raised.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Flipping Ice Cream on Its Head

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. There’s no quicker way to put a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Coca-Cola Recalled Some Minute Maid Juices After Potential Metal Contamination—Here Are the Affected Products

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling several of its Minute Maid products over concerns about metal contamination. The recall, which was voluntarily initiated by the company, was made after Coca-Cola determined that "foreign objects" could be found in certain drinks. According to a report on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) site, those foreign objects are metal bolts or washers, though it's unclear if they are whole or in pieces.
FOOD SAFETY
vegnews.com

This New Vegan Chicken Tastes Just Like Chicken Thanks to Artificial Intelligence

A new vegan chicken is coming to grocery stores shelves and it’s made to mimic traditional chicken with the help of artificial intelligence. Chilean startup The Not Company (“NotCo”) relies on Guiseppe—a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to create plant-based products that resemble their animal-derived counterparts in all ways. NotCo’s new pea protein-based vegan chicken will be available in four formats: NotChickenNuggets, NotChickenBurger, NotChickenBurgerCrispy, and NotChickenFillet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Sausage Vending Machines Are a Thing in Germany

Food cravings don't operate on a set schedule. They can strike at any time, like during the late-night hours when most businesses are closed for the day. As the Independent reports, Germany has come up with an ingenious solution to this common inconvenience: 24-hour sausage vending machines that are accessible when the butcher is away.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
MARKETS
One Green Planet

PlantBaby Launches Organic Plant Based Milk for Kids

PlantBaby is the first plant-based company to ever create a line of plant-based milks specifically for children. This startup released its first line of products for kids, Kiki Milk. The plant-based milk is formulated alongside experts to create the best possible plant milk for growing children. The organic, clean-label company...
One Green Planet

Impossible Foods Launches Plant Based Restaurant

Impossible Foods is opening its own plant-based restaurant after becoming a staple item in many restaurants all over the world. The Impossible Shop will be delivery-only and will be operating mainly out of the Dog Haus hot dog chain. Last week, Impossible Foods opened nearly 40 locations across eight states. These restaurant locations will be collaborating with popular food delivery services such as GrubHub and Doordash, making it incredibly simple to order off of their menu for a fast vegan meal.
RESTAURANTS
quillette.com

The Peculiar Economics of 3D Printing

Klaus Schwab, the executive director and founder of the World Economic Forum, forecasts that, as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart manufacturing will converge with synthetic biology and AI to have a transformational impact on the economy and our daily lives. Smart manufacturing is a form of advanced industrial manufacturing that integrates innovative technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide data analytics in real time.
TECHNOLOGY
kamcity.com

Unilever Launches Plant-Based Dishwashing Liquid

Unilever has launched a new hand dishwashing product made with naturally derived ingredients that are claimed to be kinder to the environment. Dishwashing liquid typically contains surfactants that make the product effective at foaming and cleaning. However, these surfactants are usually derived from virgin fossil fuels and therefore have a high carbon footprint.
BUSINESS
Knowridge Science Report

First patient fitted with 3D-printed eye

A 3D-printed eye is a true biomimic and a more realistic prosthetic, with clearer definition and real depth to the pupil. Unlike traditional methods, it is made using digital scans of the eye instead of an invasive mold of the eye socket; a process often so difficult for children they require a general anesthetic.
HEALTH
techxplore.com

Simple method to upcycle okara using 3D printing

Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) developed a method to perform direct ink writing (DIW) 3D printing of okara—a soybean byproduct generated from the production of soy milk and bean curd—without using food thickeners. Despite the high amount of dietary fiber and protein present, okara is usually discarded during the food manufacturing process. The researchers used 3D printing to repurpose otherwise discarded okara powders to create snacks with controlled texture.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy