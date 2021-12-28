ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

By Nathaniel Weixel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8XV8_0dXOczZY00

( The Hill ) — Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the virus can spread widely from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and linger for months.

The researchers described the study as the “most comprehensive analysis to date” of the virus’s persistence throughout the body and brain. They performed autopsies on 44 patients who died either from or with COVID-19 to map and quantify virus distribution across the body.

Daniel Chertow, the principal investigator in the NIH’s emerging pathogens section, said along with his colleagues that RNA from the virus was found in patients up to 230 days after symptom onset.

The findings, released online Saturday in a pre-print manuscript , shed new light on patients who suffer from so-called “long COVID-19.”

The study found that the virus had replicated across multiple organ systems even among patients with asymptomatic to mild COVID-19.

The virus was detected in all 44 cases and across 79 of 85 anatomical locations and body fluids sampled.

While the “highest-burden” of infection was in the lungs and airway, the study showed the virus can “disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body,” including in the brain, as well as in ocular tissue, muscles, skin, peripheral nerves and tissues in the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine and lymphatic systems.

“Our data support an early viremic phase, which seeds the virus throughout the body following pulmonary infection,” the researchers wrote.

The implications of long COVID-19 are still not fully understood, though the issue is likely to persist for years.

For example, it’s still not clear what, if any, issues fully vaccinated people will have if they get infected. The study was conducted on the bodies of people who died in the first year of the pandemic before vaccines were available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of the infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered […]
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Organs#Weather#Nih#Rna
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom might mean you have the omicron variant

Several people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have one symptom in common — a scratchy throat. Per The Hill, several reports from the U.K. suggest that people infected with omicron said they had scratchy throats. This is different from people infected with the previous variants, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy