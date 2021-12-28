ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake County pop-up COVID-19 testing site closing

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41y2ay_0dXOceHX00

UPDATE: Per the Lake County Sheriff's Office, there are no more tests being given unless you have previously registered. Anyone heading there now will be turned away.

A pop-up COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Wednesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the Lake County General Health District.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last. Health workers will use rapid antigen tests that typically return results within 15 minutes.

Appointments aren't necessary, but it's recommended to print out and complete a preregistration form and bring it with you. The form can be found here .

The fairgrounds are located at 1301 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. The health district asks attendees to enter the fairgrounds through the Mentor Avenue entrance.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Lake County, OH
Health
City
Painesville, OH
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Lake County, OH
Lake County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Global Health#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

WATCH: A 'Help Wanted: Ohio' Special Report

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on News 5, we aired a half-hour “Help Wanted: Ohio” special report to review the tribulations Northeast Ohio companies have been through this year, highlight the businesses that are weathering this difficult time and share what our region’s economic future may look like.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy