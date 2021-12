Days ahead of the three-year anniversary of the killing of Paul Wilson in Cambridge, authorities are renewing a plea for the public to come forward with information. Wilson was found lying on a paved pathway under a lit street lamp in Danehy Park at 6:48 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019. He had significant head trauma and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO