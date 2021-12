BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are not playing good football at the moment. Bill Belichick hopes that changes when the calendar flips from December to January. Belichick’s focus is always to have his team playing its best football when it matters most, and that time is now. Unfortunately, the Patriots have now dropped two straight to fall from the top seed in the AFC to the sixth seed, and Sunday’s home loss to the Bills gave control of the AFC East to Buffalo. This is about where most fans were hoping the Patriots would be this late in the season; a Wild...

