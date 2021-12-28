ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell: jury deliberations resume in sex-trafficking trial

By Victoria Bekiempis in New York
 1 day ago
Maxwell Jury Deliberations Following Christmas Holiday In New York City, United States - 27 Dec 2021<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Lamparski/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock (12660364m) A view of the Thurgood Marshall Federal Court during the jury deliberations for the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case on December 27, 2021 in New York City USA. Maxwell Jury Deliberations Following Christmas Holiday In New York City, United States - 27 Dec 2021 Photograph: John Lamparski/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Jury deliberations in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell will resume on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Related: Victim of privilege: how Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to make her seem likable

The trial commenced in earnest on 29 November. Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, faces six counts relating to alleged involvement in her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty .

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender with high-profile associates including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking minor teens. He killed himself in a New York City federal jail about a month after his arrest, while awaiting trial.

Jurors started deliberating late on 20 December. They did not attend court on 23 or 24 December, due to the Christmas holiday.

They have asked to see testimony from Maxwell’s accusers and several witnesses who appeared to corroborate their accounts.

On Monday , jurors requested to see a transcript of testimony from Matt, the ex-boyfriend of Jane, the first Maxwell accuser to testify.

Shortly after requesting Matt’s testimony, jurors asked to see a transcript of testimony by a former Palm Beach police officer, Gregory Parkinson .

In October 2005, Parkinson led a search of Epstein’s property in the Florida resort.

In testimony, he talked jurors through a video of the search and responded to questions about still images that appeared on screen. After Parkinson noted the presence of a “portable, collapsible massage table”, a detective brought a massage table into the courtroom.

Parkinson got down from the witness stand and, with gloved hands, examined the table. Prosecutors asked him to describe what he saw.

“The table itself in an open position,” Parkinson said.

Jurors also requested to see the transcript of testimony from David Rodgers, one of Epstein’s pilots.

Before Nathan dismissed jurors, around 5pm, she told them that if they didn’t reach a verdict on Tuesday, they should be prepared to stay later going forward.

“I don’t mean to pressure you in any way,” the judge said. “You should take all the time that you need.”

  • Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html .

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

‘$100 Bills in Every Car’: Ex-Epstein Employee Details Ghislaine Maxwell’s Demands

As the first week of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues, Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper and maintenance worker for Jeffrey Epstein took the stand to talk about his employment under Epstein and his working relationship with Maxwell, who is facing up to 80 years in prison for allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls for sexual abuse. (She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.) He painted a picture for the jury of an employer who became more withdrawn over the years and who had strange requirements like avoiding eye contact and stocking cars with hundred-dollar bills. Alessi worked for Epstein from...
CARS
The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
