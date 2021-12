Luxury homes are selling at incredible prices all over the country. The latest Case-Shiller Home Price Index shows a 19% year-over-year jump in the 20 cities measured (including Phoenix), representing the fourth largest gain on record. Phoenix continues to make real estate headlines, but this time the luxury real estate market in our city is the center of attention as our metro area has experienced higher than normal demand for luxury homes. There’s no one size fits all when it comes to luxury homes in Phoenix and the offerings are as diverse as what each area has to offer. If you’re in the market for a pampered pad, here’s our latest insight on luxury real estate in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO