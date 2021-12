Alabama is closing 2021 on one of the most furious COVID surges it’s seen in the nearly two years since the pandemic began. The state added nearly 6,000 new COVID cases to its database on Wednesday alone - one of the worst single days since the virus first emerged here in March of 2020. And the state’s positivity rate - the percent of tests that have come back positive over the past seven days - reached an all-time high on Tuesday of 27%, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO