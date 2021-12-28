Crystal ball prepped for New Year's Eve in Times Square

The final preparations are in the works ahead of Friday's New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square.

On Monday, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles were installed on the ball.

The new additions are part of the Gift of Wisdom design, which is represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.

