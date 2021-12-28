ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail-Way Speedway sold; Likely to discontinue weekly operations

By Shane Walters
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1971, a race track was born from a cornfield in Hanover, Pennsylvania. Armin Hostetter’s project opened at a horse track and later made the transition to auto racing. The facility is now home to a 1/3-mile dirt track. However, that’s soon to change as the facility has...

G man
1d ago

up keep, taxes and big insurance costs are too high to compare with income

Reply
7
