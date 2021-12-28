3 seriously injured in Upper West Side high-rise fire: FDNY

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Six people were hurt when flames broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a fire in the trash compactor on the 10th floor of an apartment building on West 90th Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

The two-alarm blaze caused smoke to rise throughout multiple floors of the high-rise building, authorities said.

Three civilians were hospitalized with serious injuries, two other civilians suffered minor injuries and a firefighter was also hospitalized with a minor injury, the FDNY said.

Details of the victims’ injuries and conditions were not immediately known.

Four Injured in Two-Alarm Apartment Fire @CitizenApp 133 W 90th St 6:18:46 AM EST

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded and the fire was placed under control around 7:22 a.m., according to officials.

One elevator in the building was out of service due to the fire and then a second elevator went out of service during fire operations.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

