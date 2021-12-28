ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

3 seriously injured in Upper West Side high-rise fire: FDNY

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNHNo_0dXOX5Ya00

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Six people were hurt when flames broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a fire in the trash compactor on the 10th floor of an apartment building on West 90th Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

The two-alarm blaze caused smoke to rise throughout multiple floors of the high-rise building, authorities said.

Three civilians were hospitalized with serious injuries, two other civilians suffered minor injuries and a firefighter was also hospitalized with a minor injury, the FDNY said.

Details of the victims’ injuries and conditions were not immediately known.

Four Injured in Two-Alarm Apartment Fire @CitizenApp

133 W 90th St 6:18:46 AM EST

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded and the fire was placed under control around 7:22 a.m., according to officials.

One elevator in the building was out of service due to the fire and then a second elevator went out of service during fire operations.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYPD, FDNY members out sick as COVID cases soar

NEW YORK — The latest wave of COVID-19 cases moved fast through the New York City area and hit the city’s workforce hard. Thousands of NYPD officers have called out sick due to COVID. Acting Chief of Department David Barrere told PIX11 News on Wednesday the NYPD was making adjustments as the sick calls rolled […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Nypd#Accident#Fdny#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Queens home invasion: Duo pistol whip, tie up man with duct tape and steal Mercedes

KEW GARDENS, Queens — A Queens man was hospitalized early Wednesday after two suspects broke into his home, assaulted him, bound him with duct tape and made off with his Mercedes Benz and personal property, according to police. Authorities said it was around 3:35 a.m. when two unidentified individuals entered the 43-year-old victim’s Kew Gardens home, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman hit in face with metal trash can inside Bronx store: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A woman suffered serious injuries to her face when someone threw a metal garbage can at her inside a Bronx store earlier this month, police said. The NYPD on Monday released surveillance images of three individuals wanted in connection with the attack.  According to police, the 42-year-old victim was inside […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 teens wounded in Bronx double shooting: NYPD

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Two teenagers were shot and hospitalized when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the shots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. on Castle Hill Avenue, near the corner of Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the borough. The first victim, 19, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 25, killed in Queens double shooting: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — One man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire rang out at a row of shops in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Google Maps shows […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery car crash into NJ toll booth

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Two New Hampshire residents and a teenager were killed when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey and burst into flames, an accident that also injured a young girl in the car and a toll booth attendant. State police say the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at […]
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Robber drags 85-year-old woman from Bronx elevator

SOUTH BRONX — A robber dragged an 85-year-old woman from a Bronx elevator, pulling hard enough that the woman slammed into a wall before she fell to the ground, video shows. The attacker grabbed the woman’s purse inside of a residential building near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy