Teen's death in custody ruled a homicide

By KWCH-DT, LOFTON FAMILY PHOTO, CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of a 17-year-old foster child in custody...

WJTV 12

Teen arrested in death of pregnant woman suspected in several Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Street Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Keyunta McWilliams, 23. Officer Sam Brown said McWilliams, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. […]
JACKSON, MS
fox4kc.com

Three teens taken into custody following shooting death of Sedalia man

SEDALIA, Mo. — Three teenagers have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old last Friday in Sedalia, Missouri, according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at a home near W. 19th Street and S. Kentucky Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
WFAA

Dallas officers involved in Tony Timpa's in-custody death can be sued, court rules

DALLAS — Note: The video above is a story from 2019. A federal appeals court says four officers can be sued over the case of a Dallas man who died while in police custody. Tony Timpa's death in August 2016 has been at the center of this legal fight for years. According to court documents, Timpa, 32, called 911 for help, saying he was a schizophrenic, was off his prescriptions and had taken cocaine.
DALLAS, TX
fox40jackson.com

Florida college student Miya Marcano's death ruled a homicide

A Florida college student believed to have been killed by a handyman at the apartment complex where they both worked died of homicide by undetermined means, according to an autopsy report, but her family believes precious moments were lost in an effort to find her because authorities failed to take the case seriously.
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teen pedestrian's death last month in Duquesne ruled accidental

The death of a teen killed in a crash in Duquesne last month has been ruled accidental, according to an Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office report released Tuesday. Deveon Franklin, 18, of Duquesne, died at a hospital at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 17, after being hit by a pickup around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Kennywood Boulevard.
DUQUESNE, PA
The Independent

Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous

Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous.Police in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left three teens dead and wounded a fourth at the suburban gas station's convenience store Sunday.Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who turned himself into police Monday and is also charged with capital murder for allegedly acting as a get-away driver in the shooting, police said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

