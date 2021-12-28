ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Best of 2021: Visual Arts

By Theartsdesk
theartsdesk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Bride', 1994, by Paula Rego (pastel on paper on aluminium)Collection Tate Gallery, London. Seeing paint on canvas, walking around a sculpture and looking at the textures of plaster, stone, metal and wood was as welcome and invigorating this spring as the budding trees and lengthening days. For this...

theartsdesk.com

artsy.net

The 7 Best Booths at Art Antwerp 2021

The inaugural edition of Art Antwerp opened on Thursday to a modest but determined crowd of collectors and art professionals who filled the halls of the Antwerp Expo event center, on the Flemish city’s southside. A new art fair on the European circuit, Art Antwerp is an extension of Art Brussels, one of Europe’s longest running and most prominent fairs.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

10 best contemporary art books published in 2021

When the pandemic arrived, art galleries shut, but books were opened. Physical book sales reached an eight-year high in 2020, so contrary to popular pessimism, print still very much has a pulse. From maverick monographs and topical tomes to coffee table icebreakers, these were the art books that cut through...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Financial Times

Six of the best new art and photography books

The impressionists had a name for the glow bestowed on a scene by snowfall: effet de neige, “snow effect”. It’s a phenomenon captured in London in the Snow, a book documenting flurries, falls and drifts in the city throughout the 20th century. In one image, the neon signage of Piccadilly Circus is tempered by a snowfall, while in another children on their way to school in Peckham smile out from underneath a blur of drifting flakes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 12.16.21

Will Bullas is an artist member and president of the Carmel Art Association’s Board of Directors and this piece, “Cool and Clear” (watercolor) is part of CAA’s holiday show, open until Jan. 4. Nearly all 90 artist members of the CAA have contributed to this large show of “small artworks” for gift-giving opportunities. The exhibit takes three rooms at the nonprofit Carmel Art Association (located on Dolores Street, between 5th and 6th in Carmel) so chances are you will find a perfect gift. Bullas is known for his “fun art,” often featuring animals doing human things – like wine-sipping rats and white rabbits wearing shades. [AP]
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 12.30.21

This exhibit is almost over, but worth another look. The piece above, titled “Suspended,” is part of the Monterey High School Digital Arts exhibit “Beauty Through Our Eyes” that is still on display, until Friday, Jan. 7, at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). Jessica Zhou and 31 other young artists from MHS share their vision of beauty. “We have come to appreciate beauty more than ever as we’ve faced challenges of the past two years,” they wrote in a shared statement. “Making art helps us to express how we’re feeling, let go of things that bug us, and focus on the things we love.” The Monterey High School Digital Arts program seeks to provide world-class education to students grades 9-12 in the areas of photography, video production, digital music production, web design, digital illustration, animation and 3D modeling. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
Arizona Daily Sun

Best Art Gallery: Art Loft Collective

Art Loft Collective, tucked up above Flag Terroir and the long-standing Artist Gallery, was in many ways born out of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps not directly, but had Art Loft mastermind Ashley Matelski not been temporarily unemployed when the restaurant she managed closed for a month she would not have been making and selling her art full time. Had she never been forced to make ends meet solely through her art, opening a space to help others do the same likely would not have come about.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

ArtNews’ Best Art Books of 2021 #ArtTuesday

ArtNews lists their favorite art books for the year. With travel restrictions still in place, many looked to art books this year when they couldn’t visit the museums and galleries they loved most. Below is a look back at some of the year’s best books, as picked by the editors of ARTnews and Art in America, from elegant catalogues that paired nicely with the year’s finest shows to forward-thinking tomes of criticism that drew out new strands of art history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
JAPAN
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Twentieth-Century Woman

Early in her book The Loft Generation, the artist and critic Edith Schloss recalls the painting that changed her life. Schloss — a recent German-Jewish émigré to the United States — was at a party in a New Jersey farmhouse in the early 1940s when she came upon it: “It was green and gray and black. In it leaned a curvilinear shape like a number eight, or two sliced 0s, egg-like shapes snugly fitting. There was something still and clear about the little thing … I’d never seen anything like it.”
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE

