NHL

IIHF World Junior Championships on December 28 | Faceoffs, How to Watch

By Tyler Kuehl
 1 day ago
AUSTRIA (0-1) vs. CANADA (1-0) Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. Canada had a wild start to their WJC tournament. The host country opened their matchup with Czechia against Mason McTavish opening the scoring. However, the Czechs rallied back...

The Hockey Writers

IIHF Cancels Relegation Round at World Juniors

On Sunday afternoon, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that the World Juniors would not feature relegation for the second consecutive year. In a typical tournament, the last-place team from each pool would be put into a best of three series to decide who is relegated to Division 1A, and the winner of Division 1A is promoted to the top-level to compete at the World Juniors. That won’t happen this year, but things are not as straightforward as they may seem.
SPORTS
