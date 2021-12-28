Woman dead after Whaleyville house fire; investigation underway

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal Monday afternoon house fire.

The incident happened at 11519 Sheppard's Crossing Road in Whaleyville. The fire marshal's office said a neighbor reported the blaze at 2:38 p.m. and then entered the home to rescue the only occupant.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Company personnel arrived on scene and began working to resuscitate the female victim. She then was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she died from her injuries.

The fire marshal's office said her name is being withheld pending an investigation by the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Fire departments from Showell, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Willards assisted Berlin firefighters, and the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office was aided by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.