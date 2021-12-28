ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whaleyville, MD

Woman dead after Whaleyville house fire; investigation underway

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UaAP_0dXOUVmg00

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal Monday afternoon house fire.

The incident happened at 11519 Sheppard's Crossing Road in Whaleyville. The fire marshal's office said a neighbor reported the blaze at 2:38 p.m. and then entered the home to rescue the only occupant.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Company personnel arrived on scene and began working to resuscitate the female victim. She then was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she died from her injuries.

The fire marshal's office said her name is being withheld pending an investigation by the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Fire departments from Showell, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Willards assisted Berlin firefighters, and the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office was aided by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willards, MD
County
Worcester County, MD
City
Whaleyville, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Worcester County, MD
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MD
Accidents
City
Bishopville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Pines, MD
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MD
Accidents
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Firefighters#Showell Ocean Pines
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

677
Followers
146
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy