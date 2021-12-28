ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Wisconsin sauce innovator's super easy appetizer: Stuff dates with sausage and wrap them in bacon

By Daniel Higgins, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 1 day ago
As we wrap up the holiday party season and move into playoff football season, it's time to break out a better bacon-wrapped appetizer.

Chef Dan Fisher shares a recipe made with his It Sauce that will have guests pushing past bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos for these bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with sausage.

First the recipe, then we'll get into what puts the "it" in Fisher's sauce he launched earlier this year.

Bacon Wrapped Sausage Stuffed Dates

1 pound bacon

½ pound Italian sausage

8 ounces dates, pitted

¼ cup It Sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Fresh herbs (optional)

Pack of toothpicks (optional)

Heat oven to 375 F.

Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Stuff dates with Italian sausage.

Wrap date 1 to 1½ times around with bacon. Use toothpick to hold bacon in place if needed.

Place on lined baking sheet. Bake until desired bacon doneness, about 25 minutes.

In small sauce pan, mix maple syrup and It Sauce. Cook over medium-low heat until combined and slightly reduced.

Place bacon-wrapped dates on plate and drizzle maple syrup and It Sauce reduction. Sprinkle with fresh herbs like sage and thyme.

Serve warm.

TASTING NOTES: The double dose of pork blitzes your umami taste buds while the dates and maple syrup add a sweet counterbalance. Those flavors get wrapped with smokiness and hints of spicy heat. Fresh herbs release aromatics and provide tiny pops of flavor.

EQUIPMENT: Cutting board, sharp knife, measuring cup, saucepan, rimmed baking sheet, parchment paper and a spoon.

PRACTICALITY: Perhaps the easiest bacon-wrapped, stuffed anything dish you will ever make.

HACKS/INSIGHTS: Make sure the dates are pitted to eliminate unnecessary work.

When a recipe uses just a few ingredients, quality matters. In this case, pure maple syrup and thick cut bacon. Bonus points if the bacon is double-smoked.

To stuff the date, slice it open and wrap it around a pinch of sausage.

Stretch the bacon just before wrapping. Just a little tug before setting it on the cutting board is enough to help it cling to the date without aid of a toothpick. Once you've wrapped the date, cut the bacon. You'll get about three dates per piece of bacon.

If you want more spicy heat, use hot Italian sausage. Regular pork sausage works too. You could even stuff the dates with blue cheese if you don't want sausage.

It Sauce is sold only in a few retail locations, so you will most likely need to order from it-sauce.com. Otherwise you could use your favorite hot sauce for the spiciness, but you'll miss the sweetness of the Criolla peppers.

Don't underestimate how much a few sprinkles of fresh herbs bring to a dish. The aromatics alone are worth that tiny extra effort.

ABOUT IT SAUCE: First available in April, It Sauce was Dan Fisher's "someday" idea for a hot sauce made with a pepper not named cayenne. Someday came in 2020 when COVID-19 forced restaurants to close indoor dining.

Fisher — who has been cooking since he was 17, is a Le Cordon Bleu culinary school graduate and former chef whose resume includes stints in the kitchens of Hinterland and Three Three Five — was furloughed for four months from his job with a restaurant food supplier company. He used the time to focus on the sauce.

It started with a base sauce that Fisher often used when hired for private catering events. Then he tested the sauce with about a dozen pepper varieties.

Criolla peppers won the taste test.

Never heard of Criolla peppers? You're not alone. The medium-heat pepper grown in the Andes Mountains were also new to Fisher.

The hints of citrus and mango sweetness the peppers brought to the sauce won him over. The rarity of the Criolla's use in American hot sauces — the supplier told Fisher he was the first customer to use this pepper in a hot sauce — made it the perfect pepper as far as Fisher was concerned.

With the flavor perfected, Fisher contracted with Croix Valley Foods in Hudson to produce and bottle the sauce.

Meanwhile, Fisher and his wife, Jacqueline, have been making and photographing and sharing dishes on the website, Facebook and (because it's food) Instagram accounts.

For those not sure where to start with this sauce, the De Pere couple have posted about 20 It Sauce recipes on the website, though you can use it like other hot sauces. Just be prepared for a different heat level and flavor than the likes of Frank's Hot Sauce or Tabasco.

There are more sauces in the works, Fisher said, but growing sales of the It Sauce comes first.

Contact Daniel Higgins dphiggin@gannett.com. Follow @HigginsEats on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook.

