We won't print New Year's Eve or New Year's Day newspapers. Here's how to find latest news, puzzles and comics.

Due to the weekend holiday, Thursday’s edition of the Caller-Times will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

No newspaper will be delivered Friday (New Year's Eve) or Saturday (New Year's Day). You can find the latest news on Caller.com and mobile app and you will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions .

Normal delivery will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Here's what subscribers should know about this, and where to find help if you need it.

Where will the Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles appear?

We are supplying our subscribers with access to their comics and puzzles through the e-edition , which will post early those mornings.

Where can I get caught up on the news that would have been published on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

The latest news and information is always at Caller.com and on our app. These will be updated as normal on Friday and Saturday, along with our Twitter and Facebook pages.

We will also deliver important news from the weekend in Sunday and Monday editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via caller.com — and unlimited content.

If you're a print subscriber who hasn't activated your account, you can do so at caller.com/activate .

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Customer service hours are: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday and holidays.

Call: 1-844-900-7096

Email: Caller-Times@gannett.com

Online FAQ: https://help.caller.com/

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

Name of the person on your subscription account

Delivery address

Phone number

Email address

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: We won't print New Year's Eve or New Year's Day newspapers. Here's how to find latest news, puzzles and comics.