Monroe County saw record COVID-19 case counts on Christmas Day

COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high over the holiday weekend in Monroe County according to data from the Department of Health.

Over the course of the week ending Sunday, Dec. 26, Monroe counted 1,069 cases of COVID-19 in the county, further escalating case increases week-over-week that were noted earlier in the month.

The peak of the week came on Christmas day itself, with a record-setting 212 cases reported on Saturday; while the lowest count came on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with 95 cases reported.

December has seen some of the highest daily counts of the pandemic in the Poconos, amounting to a total of 25,125 cases of COVID-19 and 407 deaths linked to the virus.

Local health care networks are feeling the pain as well: 77 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Monroe as of Monday afternoon; 15 are in the intensive care unit, and four are on ventilators.

The most recent variant of concern, omicron, has become the predominant strain of COVID-19 in just a few weeks, escalating from just a few cases across the commonwealth to the bulk of the cases reported in the mid-Atlantic region. Several of the first reported cases of omicron in Pennsylvania came from the nearby Lehigh Valley.

With the recent spike in mind, Lehigh Valley Health Network has taken to tightening its visitor policy. LVHN is requesting all visitors be vaccinated, with a limitation of two guests per patient throughout their entire stay. Visitation times have been limited from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and masks are an absolute requirement.

“Taking additional visitation precautions is vital to help safeguard patients as well as physicians, nurses and other caregivers in all hospitals in the health network,” Dr. Alex Benjamin, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer at LVHN, said. “We know the restrictions may pose challenges and inconvenience for some, but they’re necessary under current conditions.”

St. Luke's University Health Network implemented similar policy changes just last week, though visitors are required to be vaccinated in their facilities.

"The decision to restrict visitors to only individuals who are vaccinated is out of concern and for the protection of our most vulnerable population as well as our health care staff whose ability to work at this time is critical," a statement from SLUHN reads.

Within Monroe County, 12,677 individuals are partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89,777 are fully covered, and 27,236 have received an additional dose as of Tuesday.

