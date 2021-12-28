My New Home: The charm of Annesdale in a house with its own "Memphis flavor"

Sarah Sakaan and Charles Davis were both born and raised in Memphis. They were friends during their time at White Station High School, but were never romantic until they crossed paths years later in New York City, where each had moved to start their respective careers.

Sarah is an actor, playwright and artistic director of theater company Polybe + Seats, as well as the former manager and in-house sommelier and tasting guide of Brooklyn Winery. Charlie is a musician (he’s the drummer for the band Trash Goblin), artist and full stack developer at Red Van Workshop.

In March 2018, Sarah and Charles were married in Downtown Memphis. "The following May, while still living in NYC, we had our first child. We moved back to Memphis just before Thanksgiving 2019," said Sarah. The couple moved into a charming Craftsman-style bungalow on Goodbar in Midtown.

Sarah continued, “Right as we were getting to know Memphis again, we found out we were having our second child. Now in the throes of the pandemic, and as the parents of two children (Margot, 2 and Phoebe, 1) Sarah and Charlie realized their house was too small for their family.

“Throughout the pandemic we took tons of walks in adjacent neighborhoods and we fell in love with Annesdale,” said Sarah. “It felt like a secret Midtown neighborhood. It was quiet, beautiful, diverse and a little off the beaten path, which has always been a part of our style. At first we were too busy and too overwhelmed with our rapidly changing family life to seriously look for a new house. But once Phoebe was born in September 2020, and especially after she began to crawl around February 2021, the hunt for a bigger house began.”

“We looked at a dozen or so properties in person, and hundreds more online. As of last April we had decided we weren’t going to move, but rather we would expand the home on Goodbar (which we still loved). We started reviewing a contract with an architect. We were planning to sign the contract on a weekend and submit it that following Monday morning. But we saw a house on Agnes Place pop up on the market. We contacted Deborah Mays, an agent with Hobson Realtors, to see the house the next day. On that Friday, as we were on our way out of town, everything came into focus. We immediately knew the house was right for us and made an offer on the spot.”

The couple bought a two-story, brick home, (c. 1910), that had a separate workshop. They paid $300,000 for approximately 2,600 square feet of living space in the main house and another 1,000 square feet in the back house. Their new home offered five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home checked off many amenities that were on their wish list.

“I wanted laundry space that was not in the basement,” said Sarah. “Additionally, we hoped for a house with a large dining room because we like to entertain and we both have large, extended families in Memphis. A back house or workshop that could be converted into an art studio, rehearsal space for music or future theater productions was also on our list. Turns out our current back house was ideal and now also accommodates office space for Charlie’s remote tech job.”

“We love to garden, so we were hoping for a yard with gardening potential,” said Charlie. “And, we really wanted a walkable neighborhood for our family.”

In addition to these features, the couple said they loved their new home for its covered front porch, enclosed sunporch upstairs, wide front door, rounded windows in the front room, and series of leaded glass windows.

“We have 10-foot ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house,” noted Sarah. “And our home has its own Memphis flavor — ‘Big John’ Grisanti was the original owner.”

The couple said they have made a few changes. “We added French doors to the kitchen/breakfast room, opened a wall between the breakfast room and kitchen, updated a few appliances, painted cabinets, removed a drop ceiling in kitchen and smoothed other ceilings. Also, we changed light fixtures in some of the rooms and found space for the laundry to be moved upstairs near the bedrooms. We restored the oak parquet floors in the breakfast room and the kitchen, too. In the back house we added soundproofing and transom windows,” explained Charlie.

For their Phase II, the couple said they plan to complete more kitchen renovations, adding new countertops, more cabinetry and updated hardware. They also plan to build a pantry in the kitchen, update the existing bathrooms, add a full bath upstairs and add a full bathroom to the workshop.

“We love our new home and find our neighborhood to be totally charming,” said Sarah. “Our area is filled with beautiful old homes and tree-lined streets. We’re excited to get to know our new neighbors.”

Emily Adams Keplinger is a freelance reporter who produced this feature for the Advertising Department.