3 things to watch as Milwaukee Bucks travel to face Orlando Magic

By Bradshaw Furlong
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of arguably their most fun win of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are back on the road to take on the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are the closest they’ve been to full health all season, are on a three-game win streak, and are starting a stretch of five games...

