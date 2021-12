For the second time, the Federal Housing Administration has extended the review and feedback period for the draft sections covering reverse mortgages in its handbook. The draft sections, which would enshrine approximately 150 Mortgagee Letters and other policy documents that are currently used by mortgagees when originating or servicing Home Equity Conversion Mortgages into the Single Family Housing Policy Handbook 4000.1, were first placed for comments on Sept. 29 with the initial period expiring on Nov. 15.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO