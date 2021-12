Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. I’ve written an abbreviated post for this week. Next week will be similar for New Years, and then we’ll pick up strong again in the new year! As always, thank you for being a Just Listed reader. If 2022 looks like it holds real estate plans for you, it would be a pleasure to chat and discuss those plans and how the Andors Real Estate Group can put our 27 years of Arlington expertise to your benefit.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO