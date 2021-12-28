Left out in the cold, Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says defendant’s family shouldn’t get special treatment

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began its fifth full day of deliberations by requesting the transcript for false-memory expert Elizabeth Loftus’ testimony. Maxwell’s team called Loftus to argue that victims’ memories could be contaminated or distorted over time by misinformation or their own suggestions. Loftus, who has testified on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and other famous men, claimed that “the older the event is, the more susceptible people are to having post-event suggestion potentially contaminate their memory.” On Wednesday, jurors also requested transcripts for Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa (who shared glowing comments about the socialite), two FBI agents, and Shawn, the ex-boyfriend of the victim Carolyn. The 12-member panel began deliberating in the late afternoon Dec. 20, before going on holiday break Dec. 23. They returned on Monday. Since their discussions began, they’ve requested transcripts from all four victims—Carolyn, “Jane,” “Kate,” and Annie Farmer—and a host of other witnesses including former butler Juan Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex-trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison Nathan told jurors if they don’t reach a verdict by the holiday weekend, they would be required to deliberate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Ghislaine Maxwell was a “dangerous” and “sophisticated predator” who recruited vulnerable girls to be sexually abused by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors Monday during closing arguments. “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the panel. “She manipulated her victims...
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial have been instructed to work throughout the New Year's weekend amid fears that coronavirus could cause a mistrial. Judge Alison Nathan cited an "astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she said she asked jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.
Jurors deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial were told Wednesday they would have to work through the New Year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility — the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the monthlong trial. On Tuesday, U.S....
A former office worker for Jeffrey Epstein has testified at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that she worked on a daily basis with Maxwell for six years and had only admiration for her. Cimberly Espinosa, the first defence witness, told the jury she was Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s...
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday as the socialite continues a long wait to hear whether she will face up to 70 years in prison. Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial. Judge Alison Nathan extended deliberations to 6pm on Tuesday, citing an...
Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
(New York) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting her fate after being accused of grooming minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The jury is resuming deliberations after considering Maxwell's fate for about nine hours since receiving the case on Monday afternoon. If convicted on all six federal counts, Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison.
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has been instructed to continue deliberations every single day – including on New Years – until they reach a verdict.Judge Alison Nathan issued the harsh instruction on Wednesday morning, citing the escalating risk posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.She expressed fears of a possible mistrial should one of the jurors or “trial participants” catch the virus and be put under a 10-day quarantine.The defence strongly opposed holding deliberations over the weekend, while the prosecution agreed it is necessary.Judge Nathan said she would take into account “unmovable commitments” raised by jurors.Follow live updates...
