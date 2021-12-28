ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Add buckwheat to your crop rotation to enhance your soil, feed your livestock, and reap a hefty honey harvest.

Cover picture for the articleThis article is also available in audio format. Scroll down just a bit for the link and enjoy listening. Grown for its grainlike seed, buckwheat is eaten in many countries and regions throughout the world. It’s named for the resemblance of its seeds to those of beech trees and because its...

Farmers Considering Planting Soybeans on Soybeans with Higher Fertilizer Prices

With record high fertilizer prices more farmers are considering a soybean-on-soybean rotation for the 2022 growing season. Iowa State University Extension Cropping Systems Specialist Mark Licht says they don’t recommend this practice due to the likelihood of disease and pest pressure. Plus, there is a yield drag. He says...
Adopting no-till and cover crops builds soil organic matter and shaves costs

Long before the carbon market emerged that offered economic incentives for farmers to adopt soil-conserving practices such as no-till and cover crops, Jack Boyer had already found the value of such practices. In the mid-1990s, Boyer, a corn and soybean grower from Reinbeck, Iowa, started no-till planting his soybeans. No-till...
Tree growth response to soil nutrients and neighborhood crowding varies between mycorrhizal types

Tree growth is an important part of forest dynamics, the symbiosis between trees and mycorrhizal fungi (e.g., arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM), ectomycorrhizal (EM) and dual-mycorrhizal (AEM)) can improve species ability to absorb nutrients and adapt to the local environment, which ultimately results in the difference of species response to biotic and abiotic factors. However, it remains unclear how species with different mycorrhizal associations exhibit growth responses to local abiotic and biotic gradients.
Potato wart outbreak leads to Canada stopping its spuds from heading to U.S.

The holidays are a time of peak consumption for that old staple, the potato. But, the Christmas season is shaping up to be a disappointment for potato farmers on Prince Edward Island in Eastern Canada. That’s because Ottawa has blocked them from sending their spuds down south to the U.S. – their biggest market for exports – after a fungus known as “potato wart” was found on two farms in the province.
Crops Guide

Stardew Valley has many mechanics that make it more than just a farm game. When playing, you can nurture relationships with the NPCs, battle dangerous creatures, play with your friends, fish and even have fun decorating your house. However, if you want to achieve perfection, you'll have to do some farming. In this Stardew Valley crops guide, you'll learn how to set up crops, what tools you'll need to do, and how to get giant crops.
Keeping Black Vultures Away From Your Livestock

In recent years, the black vulture population has increased in Indiana, particularly in the southern portion of the state. These birds often prey on young livestock, causing injury and sometimes death, creating major financial losses for some livestock producers. Greg Slipher, Livestock Development Specialist for Indiana Farm Bureau, says if...
3 crops themes from 2021

Looking back on the top agronomy issues of 2021, here’s a summary of the themes that stand out. Herbicides have been and will continue to be the backbone of weed control in crop production. They’ve stumbled, though, in recent years due to herbicide-resistant weeds. Weeds that resist herbicides...
Farm and Food: 'You can only postpone reality for so long'

Despite an honest-to-goodness flood of evidence to the contrary, more than 100 million American adults continue to deny the existence of climate change. That’s roughly one third of the country.  Congress is little better. Currently, 109 House members and 30 senators, or about 26 percent of all members, have cast “doubt on the...
Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
Modeling mulch to understand agricultural soil

Ensuring appropriate access to water is a key concern for farmers. Crops can underperform, or even die, in the presence of too little or too much water. But soil's ability to retain water is a complex process that depends on variations in soil composition, surface morphology, and local temperature, humidity, and wind, among other factors.
What Do Farmers Do During The Winter?

To those living on the periphery of the food and the farming world, winter’s toll on the land may seem like an opportunity for producers to take a long nap and rest before the ground thaws and it’s time to grow again. The truth? It’s anything but that.
Deciphering Your Feed Tag: Senior Horses

In the final installment of our three-part series, learn what nutrients are in your senior horse’s feed and why his body needs them. As the years pass, we see shifts—both subtle and dramatic—that remind us our horses are aging. Backs sway, muscles atrophy, metabolisms slow or speed, coats develop flecks of gray, and bodies just aren’t as limber as they used to be. Some changes, such as those related to dentition and digestibility, can influence what these horses need in their diets. It’s at this point in a horse’s life that feeding a “senior feed” might become a necessity. Generally, you can tell a feed is formulated for senior horses by both its Association of American Feed Control Officials-regulated product name and its purpose statement. Looking at a feed’s guaranteed analysis and ingredients list can also tell you if it is suited for older horses. In this article we’ll describe some of the physical issues that cause horses’ nutrient needs to change and how a senior feed can meet those requirements.
Plant diversity builds healthy soils, carbon, and crop resilience

Brendon Rockey’s third-generation irrigated potato farm at Center, Colorado, may be steeped in family heritage, but the operation is far from traditional. Potatoes grow side by side with companion crops such as buckwheat and chickpeas. Flowering strips cross the fields, making habitat for beneficial insects. Season-long cover crops grow on half the farm, providing grazing for cattle and sheep and a nutrient-dense diet for soil organisms.
Seed microorganisms override soil microorganisms when colonizing plants

New research shows that when it comes to colonizing plants, microorganisms from seeds have more staying power than microorganisms from the soil. "Ever since I started working on plant microbiomes, I've been wondering about their origins," explained Étienne Yergeau, a plant pathologist based at the INRS in Quebec, Canada. "Are they coming from the seeds and transmitted somehow by the mother plant or are they picked up from the environment?"
Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.

