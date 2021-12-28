ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 tips for doctors to boost Black women’s hypertension movement

By Timothy M. Smith
Cover picture for the articleHypertension is, quite literally, out of control in the U.S. This isn’t so much because heart disease is the leading cause of death—that’s been true for decades—but because about half of U.S. adults now have high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease....

Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Simple 10-Minute Test Could Spot Early Signs of Dementia

When it comes to cognitive diseases, early detection is key. Knowing what you’re dealing with sooner, rather than later, allows health care providers time to create a treatment plan and consider interventions that could slow the progression of the condition. Often though, it’s difficult to determine whether potential initial symptoms are indicative of a problem, or nothing to worry about. (Who among us hasn’t put their reading glasses in the refrigerator, or called their spouse by the dog’s name?) That’s why a new test that can show early signs of cognitive decline in just 10-15 minutes, potentially leading to a more timely diagnosis of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other disorders, is such good news.
HEALTH
Insider

A future doctor's illustration of a Black fetus went viral. Experts explain the importance of Black bodies in medical diagrams.

Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator from Nigeria, posted a picture of a Black fetus in November. The illustration went viral and sparked a conversation about representation. Diversity could improve outcomes and make patients and doctors of color feel seen, Ibe said. When Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator, posted a picture...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

Providing equal access to care will not by itself equalize outcomes between Black and white women. Sophia George is a breast- and ovarian-cancer researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System in Florida. You have full access to this article via your institution.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
AMA

8 doctors leading the charge in fighting physician burnout

Physician burnout isn’t a new concept, but the awareness of this occupational distress and exhaustion among doctors has been magnified by COVID-19. That rising awareness of physician burnout has contributed to prioritizing system-level well-being initiatives, as well as supporting the health and resiliency of doctors and care team members on the front line.
HEALTH
Medscape News

High CV Burden in Black Patients May Not Mean Higher Event Rates

Black adults with chest pain have a higher burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors compared with White adults, but they have a similarly low incidence of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) over 2 years, new data from the PROMISE trial suggest. Black adults tend to have a higher incidence...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

U.S.-born black women at higher risk of preeclampsia than foreign-born counterparts; race alone does not explain disparity

A novel analysis of medical records for a racially diverse group of more than 6,000 women has added to evidence that some combination of biological, social and cultural factors — and not race alone — is likely responsible for higher rates of preeclampsia among Black women born in the United States compared with Black women who immigrated to the country.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Women who do this have lower risk of heart disease

In a new study from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers found middle-aged women who practiced self-compassion had a lower risk of developing heart disease irrespective of high blood pressure, insulin resistance and cholesterol levels. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, are gaining popularity among U.S. adults. Exhausted from a barrage of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

The ‘troubling’ reason women are 15% more likely to die with a male surgeon

Women are at a potentially fatal disadvantage on the operating room table, according to a “troubling” new study of more than 1.3 million patients treated by 2,937 doctors. Gender presents a life-or-death risk for women, the study finds, with females 15% more likely to die or incur serious complications if operated on by a male surgeon, medical researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
washburnreview.org

Understanding a woman’s struggle with endometriosis

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition that is believed to affect 11% of women in the United States, which is about six and a half million women. The condition is when a tissue similar to the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Symptoms of the condition are extreme cramping, nausea or vomiting, heavy menstrual flow and urinary and bowel issues. Endometriosis can last for years or even a lifetime.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

